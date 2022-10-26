Letters to editor

The Loyalist Communities Council statement 'Calls for calm after joint authority demand'.

A few caveats and clarifications that should be made relevant.

Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Fein did not demand joint authority, she stated that this was the next step when Stormont failed.

The late Ian Paisley Sr also stated similar, post the Good Friday agreement and it was that impetus that got him into Stormont.

Arlene Foster stated the same during the 2017 to 2020 collapse of Stormont.

On the Marr show on BBC and on the Nolan show.

The web version of this letter will have a link to the former DUP leader saying that.

This is not the first time that this was advocated, so why on earth threaten the messenger when the message has been in the public domain since 1998.

If political unionism was doing its job properly, those it represents should be aware of this.