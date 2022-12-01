Letters: Waiting to hear what DUP’s next steps will be

Letters to editor

In the latest of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's regular bulletins to supporters, the DUP leader hints that if there turns out to be substance in recent submissions to Dublin's Central Criminal Court then power-sharing here with Sinn Fein is dead in the water.

Well that's what most reasonable people would read into Sir Jeffrey's talk about the DUP's "next steps" in response to allegations of Sinn Fein being "in cahoots" with international criminal gangs to influence elections.

Sir Jeffrey says that the situation is so serious that he has requested a meeting with the Chief Constable - a move which in itself will hardly scare the alleged conspirators.

After all, was it not our Chief Constable who, not so long ago, confirmed his belief that Sinn Fein was indeed in cahoots with the IRA Army Council? I don't recall much by way of reaction from the DUP.

The letter to supporters calls for transparency in the matter so hopefully we will shortly hear exactly what Sir Jeffrey is threatening.