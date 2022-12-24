Iceland offers pensioners 10% off on a Tuesday, but they have to be able to go online

Being an ardent shopper at Iceland I was, along with hundreds of people, delighted when months ago the store announced 10% discount for pensioners on a Tuesday only.

As an 80-year-old this seemed a godsend. On the first visit I was asked for ID and this followed on subsequent occasions on which I showed photo evidence, and everything worked out no problem.

Recently I was confined to home for five weeks with breathing difficulties. On return to fitness I returned to Ballysillan Iceland on December 6. When I heard the price of my purchases I produced ID only to be told I needed an Iceland card to get discount. ID was no longer any good.

To obtain this card you have to go online, as that was only way to get discount. But I do not use mobile phones easily or computers at all.

So the man at the till offered to give me a card, but I would not have been able to get to a computer. I also did not want to disclose my details for the reason you don’t know who views those details, or if they are sold on to other companies.

I was mortally embarrassed given that there were people in earshot, paid full price and in my embarrassment and hurriedly left the store. Needless to say I will not be back to Iceland. They have moved the goal posts. I would warn other pensioners of this incident so they have funds to pay if a refusal occurs.

How many pensioners can use a computer? There is it seems at Iceland a hierarchy of OAPs – those who can afford online services and those who can’t. You can have all the photo ID but as far as Iceland is concerned you are not a pensioner.

Albert Elder, Belfast BT13