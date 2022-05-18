Listen to David Trimble on the Irish Sea border

Letter to the editor

David Trimble in an article for the Daily Telegraph argues that the Northern Ireland Protocol is a threat to the Good Friday and cites that only 0.2% of products entering the EU do so through Northern Irish ports.

We should listen to a man who has understood the compromises required to secure peace.

There should be no border either at sea or in Ireland.

The integrity of the EU is not threatened by the suspension of food and product regulation in one area.

The compromise upon which peace in the North is built is threatened.

The EU showed its concern for the protocol when they were prepared to trigger Article 16 to acquire vaccines.

Their concern now is simply to get one over Britain.

It is better to fall out with Brussels bureaucrats than with your neighbours.