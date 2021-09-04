Lofty folk up at Stormont face a shock if things do not change

we need people up there working for us; and not only for themselves

In town yesterday, I met a man I had not seen in years.

There was plenty to talk about as you can guess, Covid and the state of the country.

He is a thoughtful person and certainly not a rambler. He is by political conviction a unionist of the type you can depend on to give you a decent opportunity to prove your case.

Letter to the editor

He turned to me and said: “The people are looking for something different; we need people up there working for us; and not only for themselves.“

Reader, think what you like, but unless the lofty to become lowly and demonstrate that they understand what is expected of them, there is a shock coming their way.

The answer lies with you.

David Barbour, Coleraine

——— ———

Ben Lowry