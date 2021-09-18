Long distance lorry driving might be a way for unionists to broaden their mindset

Letter to the editor

I find it interesting that Ben Lowry (‘Drivers are now well paid ... which reminds me of a job idea,’ September 4, see link below) has considered being a long distance lorry driver.

I was one myself all my working life from when our lorries were slung on to a ship by a large crane through to modern ferries. it would be good if other unionists did too, it might broaden their narrow mindset that there is life outside the wee North of flags and parades.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry