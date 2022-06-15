Look south for a much bigger example of a ‘fundamental breach of trust’ than the bill from (admittedly appalling) Johnson

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (pictured in Co Down in 2020) has said Boris Johnson’s Protocol bill is a ‘breach of trust’

The Taoiseach says that the UK government’s new Northern Ireland protocol bill is a “fundamental breach of trust”.

I think Boris Johnson and most of his Cabinet are more appalling every time I look at them.

But in this instance an even greater “fundamental breach of trust” lies elsewhere.

Letter to the editor

Mainstream politicians in the South (I would exclude Mr Martin from this criticism) have played nationalist games during Brexit negotiations, just as Mr Johnson has played games of his own.

They fear losing power to Sinn Fein, so adopt some of its poorly-concealed hostility to the UK, even to Unionists.

This is also amplified by their childish desire to ingratiate themselves with some EU countries and the Commission

The result of all this could be disastrous.

The current political leadership in the South is not showing the vision that its predecessors displayed during the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement. Disappointingly, even some who were in leadership roles back then have also become more nationalist now, though their views are more annoying than important today.

It’s not a pretty sight, and it will not work. Sinn Fein will find its way into government in Dublin, sooner or later.

At that point the EU might slowly recognise that it got more than it bargained for, and put such an Irish government in the “difficult” category alongside the nationalist governments of Hungary and Poland.

Separately, and quite refreshingly, by then we will also have bid a fond farewell to Mr Johnson.