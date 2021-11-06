Lord Alderdice is in no place to lecture Presbyterians for adhering to doctrine

Letter to the editor

Lord Alderdice is launching a new book which he hopes will herald a new approach to theology and faith.

He seems to be under the misapprehension that Presbyterianism is determined by fellowship with other churches called by the same name.

That is not the case. Presbyterianism is determined by adherence to the doctrines set forth in the Westminister Confession of Faith which he and all ministers and elders subscribed to on their ordination.

When the General Assembly decided to end its links with the Church of Scotland which had approved a clear departure from those standards, Lord Alderdice claimed that “The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is no longer the spiritual heir of the Protestant martyrs of the 16th century, and is instead becoming more like a present-day representation of those who lit the fires that burnt them.”

I referred that statement to the PSNI with a request to consider whether his words constituted an incitement to hatred offence. The PSNI stated that they did not think so.

Before Lord Alderdice lectures others on a more “moderate approach” he needs to reconsider his refusal to apologise for those words which many of his fellow Prebyterian elders found so wounding and unnecessary.

It is entirely appropriate therefore that his book is being launched in a denomination which does not subscribe to the subordinate standards of the PCI.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore

