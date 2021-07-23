Lord Frost now needs to outline when UK will trigger Article 16

Lord Frost announces the latest UK approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol in the House of Lords on Wednesday

The EU’s outright rejection of Lord Frost’s attempt to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issue has served to heighten unionist anger.

Such action by Brussels can only lead to unionists calling enough is enough of this charade.

They will lose electoral support should they accommodate the passage of this protocol, or enable a facilitate a compromise proposal that diminishes our Britishness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

It has also been unedifying to watch our neighbour take business from legitimate Great Britain suppliers and enjoy financial gain from the trade blockade imposed by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The question now to Lord Frost is ‘when will the government trigger Article 16 and call out Brussels for partnering with Ireland against the unionist community in Northern Ireland’?

Lord Frost must recognise that the mood of unionism understands the high stakes of what potentially is at risk. He cannot fail to see that the resolve is strong, and that if the protocol is summarily imposed the Stormont executive will collapse.

There is no shame in all unionists standing up for who we are.

It is the many and not the few who today stand together in demanding the immediate removal of the NI Protocol.

David McNarry, Comber

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry