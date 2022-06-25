Lord Kilclooney: The Belfast Agreement and peace are at increasing risk

Ulster Unionist party leader David Trimble, backed by his negotiating team, announce to the gathered media that the Belfast Agreement had been signed in 1998

As one of the authors of the Belfast Agreement I fear that it, together with peace in Northern Ireland and devolution at Stormont, are now increasingly at risk.

Health is a devolved issue yet the present government at Westminster has proceeded to introduce laws on abortion without approval from Stormont.

Likewise the Conservative government has agreed the Northern Ireland Protocol which changes the status of NI within the UK without consulting the people of NI as required by the Belfast Agreement.

Letter to the editor

The risk to the agreement could result in a Conservative government or Liberal/Labour/SNP coalition government entering into talks with Dublin about a united Ireland. This would result in major violence throughout our island. As one of the authors of the agreement this must be avoided.

Unionists, more than ever, need to unite to support a policy to maintain peace and retain Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

Lord Kilclooney (John Talyor),