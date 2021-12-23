Letter to the editor

I believe that as a community we have lost much of our spiritual devotion and the guidance that our forefathers lived by. As a result of being an amoral society, driven largely by consumerism and secularism, we are in a mix of ‘do what you think is best,’ having lost the compass of God’s word and His eternal guidance.

Now is a good time to place our Lord back into the meaning of why we are here.

I do not want to appear by my plea that I am condemning others for their unrighteousness. We all stand before Almighty God in need of His Grace and Salvation.

As a people who have individual views on how we have been torn by violence, political conflicts, unreliable leadership and cultural struggles may I suggest that as humans we all need a new spiritual birth.

Make a point this Christmas season to individually admit to God your need of Him and the need to repent of your transgressions. Ask him to enter your soul through Jesus Christ who took the punishment of your sins so that you will be spiritually reborn.

I know this might be a difficult request and I have no position to expect co-operation. All I know is as others have found, that if you believe in and trust Him He will respond in honour of His Divine character. We are all in need of Him.

David Barbour, Coleraine

