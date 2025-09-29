Dozens of charities criticised the executive’s anti-poverty strategy. (Photo: Kate Stanworth)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm getting really sick of hearing about plans and strategies. It's always about what we're going to do, not what we're doing right now.

I'm the leader of the Green Party in NI, so yes, I'm a politician - but I am a voter too, same as anyone else. And I want my vote used wisely, just like anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, if you're asking me, the people that have been in power have had almost three decades to change things. The question must be asked, what have they done?

Letter to the editor

As we count down two years to 2027, the reality is that poverty and climate breakdown coexist and yet, no party is connecting those dots like we need them to. We’ve all spent years watching broken promises pile up, but it’s time to shift the narrative and rebuild; preferably with a little integrity.

Remember that £20 Universal Credit uplift during the pandemic? It did more for people’s mental health and living standards than countless announcements or plans ever will.

Remember the £100 voucher we all got and many didn't actually need? It cost over £135 million - that would have covered the uplift in Universal Credit for a full year; something that would have benefited the most vulnerable people - people just like you and me. But why did we opt for one and not the other? It shows the political choices the executive parties make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t about dredging up the pandemic - it’s about learning from it. Fiscal decisions aren’t abstract exercises; we’re talking real people, choosing between prescriptions and groceries, fuel and the fridge.

The Greens are demanding policy that meets that reality. And it's a reality for a lot of us. The executive finally published an Antipoverty Strategy after being hauled to the courts to force them to do it. The result is that 50 frontline charities have described it as 'harmful' - all saying the same thing - we deserve better.

Here’s what makes us different: our lens on poverty isn’t narrow. We’re the only party tying anti-poverty strategy directly to climate justice. Because let’s be honest, restricting pollution alone doesn’t cut it. Climate action must ripple into warm homes, green jobs, apprenticeships, decent public transport and healthier lives.

We’re not about surface-level soundbites or ‘plans to plan’ - we’re about actionable ideas. Here's three to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mass programme of insulating our homes and buildings, creating jobs and apprenticeships for the next generation and ultimately reducing our energy bills.

Investment in public transport, creating well-paid and unionised jobs so that we finally have a reliable, efficient and affordable bus and rail system, meaning people can leave the car at home and save money.

It means moving agriculture away from slaughterhouse mass production for export markets - and all the pollution that leads to - and instead funding farmers and rural communities to restore nature, produce sustainable food and attract tourism to our beautiful countryside.

This is about putting social justice and environmental urgency side by side. It benefits the poorest directly and it reduces our emissions. That’s how we’ll break the cycle of inequality and not just talk about it, and talk about it, and talk about it…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In less than two years, there will be an assembly election and a council election. But what's happening right now? It's about remembering why this conversation started. We’re not offering another iteration of the same old. We’re offering hope that's rooted in realism. We see the gap between policy and people and we’re coming up with real ideas to go about closing it.