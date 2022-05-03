Letter to the editor

The letter in the News Letter by Arnold Carton (‘Order has influence on young people, and should stick to its Christian ethos,’ April 25, see link below), if he had not signed it, seemed like something written by the Alliance party for their election campaign.

The recent comment by the Alliance leader that people were not losing sleep over the Northern Ireland Protocol but were over the cost of living, is so hypocritical as this is one of the symptoms that are being caused by the protocol.

How can you be for the protocol and the damage it is doing to the economy and the price of food etc and then say we will give people a few quid to help them? I do not think that any true unionist would sell their birth right for a bowl of stew.

If the protocol is not removed, we ain’t seen nothing yet!

We have been cut off from our biggest trade partners not to mention our sovereignty and heritage. The strong criticism of Mervyn Gibson on the speech he delivered to a rally seems to me to be based on a misrepresentation of what he said.

Rev Gibson can speak for himself but I believe he was spelling out the dangers of the protocol to our British way of life. He used the example of the determination of our forefathers who were willing to oppose the Home Rule bill and the imposing of Rome Rule upon the people of Northern Ireland.

Many liberals seem to be confused by what the protocol and all its consequences mean for unionist people and dare I say non unionists. The thought that we can have the best of both worlds has been shown up for the lie that it is. Let no unionist be under any illusions about that. In the early days, there were some unionists thinking along those lines but they soon realised that this was a power grab by the EU and Eire and to punish the UK.

In Thursday’s vote, like other unionists, I may have to hold my nose to vote for some unionist candidates after their performance last time around as this election has been turned into pro and anti-protocol vote.