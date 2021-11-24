Many of us believe the DUP never intended to collapse Stormont

Letter to the editor

International trade secretary Ann Marie Trevelyan has stated that Article 16 would not be triggered before Christmas (Nov 23). She doesn’t say which Christmas though.

It will suit Sir Jeffrey Donaldson just fine that the negotiations between EU and UK drag on as long as possible. With any luck they may even last until the bill to make collapsing Stormont a lot more difficult if not impossible has passed through the House of Lords and become law.

This will present him with an opportunity to say that he can’t now do what he has said he would on many occasions. There are many (including me) who believe that there was never any intention to bring down Stormont and all the threats and promises are just a charade to try to fool the electorate (again) that the DUP mean business and should be the lead unionist party.

Meanwhile one of his predecessors Mrs Foster has joined the board of Cooperation Ireland, I suppose this could be seen as a natural progression. What’s next I wonder? What is the Irish translation for Democratic Unionist Party?

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

