Letter to the editor

With so many people across the nation surprised at their reactions following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we want your readers to know Marie Curie is here to listen.

There is no rule about how you should feel at this time, just as there is no right or wrong way to grieve. During this period of mourning, or while watching the funeral today, you may find yourself feeling unexpectedly upset even if you may not have known the Queen personally.

Her lengthy and significant presence in public life can make it feel as if something fundamental about the world has shifted forever, which is completely normal.

The death of someone in the public eye can also remind us of our own losses and bereavements, bringing those feelings back into focus. This may be an especially difficult time for anyone who has experienced a bereavement recently or some time ago, or anticipating a bereavement soon.

Not everyone will be affected in the same way or feel the same way about Her Majesty and her death and if this is a difficult time for you, Marie Curie is here to help.

Call our Support Line on 0800 090 2309 from 10am to 4pm today to speak to a trained member of the team, or book to speak to someone.