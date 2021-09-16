Masking of school children and their repeated testing with flawed PCR is an abomination

Letter to the editor

What a consolation it was to read Hugh McCarthy’s excellent letter on the abomination that is represented by the masking of school children and their repeated testing with an utterly flawed and discredited PCR test (‘Are Covid curbs on our pupils doing them more harm than good?’ see link below, September 9).

Children are the most precious gift we can receive. They trust us to care, protect and love them in a difficult world. In the last 18 months we have utterly betrayed this trust and subjected them to wholly unnecessary and hugely damaging and degrading treatments in the name of keeping ourselves safe.

I am utterly ashamed of the immoral and selfish behaviour of the adult generations who have condoned this masking and PCR testing of children. The only honourable step that we can take, as adults, is immediately to remove these restrictions on our children, and ask their forgiveness for the wrong we have done them.

Professor Richard Ennos, Edinburgh

Ben Lowry