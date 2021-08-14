Letter to the editor

Arrested for preaching the Bible! (‘No justification for arresting evangelist,’ August 13, see link below)

I had to check that I was not reading the Pyongyang Times but no it was my faithful News Letter. Wow. How could this be, but then I remembered what Jesus said, ‘You will be hated by all because of My name.’ Before our very eyes bible prophesy has come to our own land.

May I remind our chief constable that the Bible is the back bone of our society. Most British law is ultimately derived from the codes of law within the Bible, of which the Ten Commandments is pre-eminent. The equality of all people before the law is another of its legacies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When we swear on the Bible in court, it is the whole Bible, not just parts of the Bible which the PSNI has edited.

The police are projecting an unfair image by parading in Gay Pride events but not having representatives in the likes of church parades. Churches are only used to lay to rest fallen comrades in the line of duty.

My grandfather and uncle were both policemen who both upheld law and order under extreme circumstances and through their faith liked to express fairness and equality. They were country men and had great relationships with their Catholic neighbours.

There now seems to be a new division in society where barriers have been moved to have Christian society against LGBT and Pro Choice, and for some reason our police force has chosen to take sides instead of being neutral.

A good point to be taken from your article is that a member of the LGBT has stood up for the preacher. This does show that although we may not agree on what the Bible has to say that we can all learn to except each other and not to show hate. I applaud Mr Peter Tatchell.

Stanley Kerr, Dungannon

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry