McNarry: Robinson’s shocking column comes just when we need unionist unity the most

A placard in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, warning that the Protocol has fatally undermined the 1998 agreement

It was shocking in the extreme to read Peter Robinson’s column in the News Letter.

(Friday, October 15, ‘For any unionist to praise 1998 deal is an act of heresy’).

The context in which he makes this vile assertion is irrelevant. Calling fellow unionists heretics is a dreadful slur.

Letter to the editor

It is wrong, and it has caused resentment.

Robinson’s charge of apostasy is asinine. His assertion is insulting. He has aimed a wrecking ball at unity by separating out solid unionists for personal condemnation.

If he speaks for the leader and luminaries of the DUP, then what is Jeffrey Donaldson doing in defending the Belfast Agreement against the pernicious NI Protocol?

Sir Jeffrey doesn’t even mention St Andrews in despatches.

Unionists who backed the Belfast Agreement are also vehemently opposed to the Protocol.

Most are part of the growing unionist majority identifying with the urgent need for unity, especially with an election on the horizon.

In the battles to remove the Protocol, unionists are fighting to protect the integrity of the Belfast Agreement – the St Andrews deal is not on their radar.

Judge for yourself the benefits Peter Robinson brought to the table in introducing his replacement of the Belfast Agreement.

The recent offshoot of St Andrews was the New Decade, New Approach – another dog’s dinner deal, to the liking of republicans.

Unionists labelled heretics by Peter Robinson are entitled to ask the DUP – do you want their support or not?

Are you Sir Jeffrey agreeing with Peter Robinson that pro Agreement unionists are guilty of an act of heresy?

Friends and fellow unionists deserve an answer.

David McNarry, former UUP and UKIP MLA

