Memories of saga at polling station in Fermanagh

Letter to the editor

To some folk Peter Emerson’s criticism may seem academic (‘Northern Ireland elections fail to comply with best international standards,’ Apr 12, see link below).

But perhaps not. Consider events during a Westminster election a few years ago.

In a village on the shores of Lough Melvin, just a kilometre inside the border, the sort of access to the polling station premises and voting figures complained of in the letter perhaps helped supporters of the Sinn Fein candidate to deduce that she was not winning. But not that far behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was alleged that to make up the relatively few votes required to win, workers at the polling station were threatened into staying open and handing out ballots after 10pm the official closing time.

These were completed it was said, in favour of Sinn Fein by gentry rousted from local public houses for the purpose.

When these votes were included in the count the Sinn Fein candidate was duly declared as returned by a small majority.

Despite protests by the defeated Ulster Unionist candidate and high court proceedings the result was allowed to stand.

Given the sweetheart treatment accorded to the party involved in recent times cynics might think that not exactly surprising.