Men in balaclavas or carrying UVF flags do not represent unionism

Letter to the editor

Once again men wearing balaclavas and the carrying of a UVF flag at the so called protocol protest parade in Portadown makes a mockery of the war cry of the lies being said by un-elected ‘loyalists’: “The violence rewarding protocol.”

The UVF do not represent unionism, they represent part of the sectarian war in our country and the brutal murders of many innocent people.

Now we are really seeing why so few in our unionist community are supporting these parades.

Raymond McCord, North Belfast

