Michelle O’Neill should withdraw her insensitive remarks justifying IRA terror

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle O’Neill at a 2017 commemoration of IRA men killed at Clonoe 25 years before

I am certain that the overwhelming majority of people on the island of Ireland are appalled at the statement made by Sinn Fein First Minister Designate, Michelle O Neill in her recent BBC interview in which she stated there was no alternative to the IRA campaign of violence before the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

The continued justification and glorification of the IRA campaign by leading Sinn Fein spokespersons makes it all the more difficult to achieve peace and reconciliation on this island. Additionally, it inflicts further pain and suffering on the families of the victims who died as a result of their murderous campaign.

I would like to remind Ms O Neill that a power-sharing executive was first established in 1974 under the Sunningdale Agreement. It was brought down by a combination of factors including the UWC strike led by Ian Paisley and loyalist paramilitaries and others and also the intensification of IRA violence following its establishment. The essence of the Good Friday Agreement was as former deputy Leader of the SDLP, Seamus Mallon, so aptly described it as “Sunningdale for slow learners”. And in the intervening 24 years between Sunningdale and the GFA, further thousands of people also needlessly died in the continuing violence.

During the Troubles, the IRA campaign was responsible for over half of all murders. I challenge Ms O Neill to justify what was achieved by the many sectarian atrocities carried out by the IRA including the Kingsmills, La Mon, Teebane massacres, the Enniskillen Cenotaph bombing and many others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, bearing in mind that many of those that founded the IRA claimed that they were established to defend the Catholic community against attacks from loyalist paramilitaries and other organisations, how is that they killed more Catholics than any other protagonists to the conflict. As First Minister Designate, she assumes new responsibilities for all sides of the community in Northern Ireland. She should apologise for her insensitive remarks and withdraw them.

John Cushnahan,