Mike Nesbitt: I am forever grateful to Brian Garett for his support on reforming libel law in Northern Ireland
I first became aware of Brian Garrett when he was a regular on BBC Radio Ulster. I admired his style and precision and hope some of those skills rubbed off on me during my broadcasting career.
Later, as a politician, I was delighted he supported my Private Members Bill on the reform of Northern Ireland’s defamation laws. Brian, together with the barrister Austen Morgan and Jeff Dudgeon helped enormously by drafting the first iteration of the bill, saving the taxpayer significantly along the way as they made it unnecessary to pay big bucks for a draftsman to do that essential ground work.
I am indebted to him for that and forever grateful for his support.
Mike Nesbitt, MLA for Strangford