Dear Minister,

I write again regarding the spend local card scheme on behalf of the many people from across Northern Ireland who have been in communication with me who have either not received their cards or encountered technical problems trying to use them.

Whilst I appreciate the scale of the task faced by the department in delivering a scheme of this size and I do not intend to get into the policy of the scheme, the fact remains there are thousands of people who applied in good faith who have not been able to avail of the scheme for one reason or another.

Furthermore, this is before we include the over 30,000 people who were unable to be verified many of whom again encountered difficulties with the process.

You will note that I have previously written to you regarding the need to extend the spending deadline for those who either faced problems using their card or their card simply didn’t arrive.

I would, therefore, ask that you detail how the aforementioned people will be identified and be given the opportunity to avail of the spend local scheme to which they applied in good faith.

Andy Allen MBE, Ulster Unionist MLA

