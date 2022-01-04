Boris Johnson ruled out an Irish Sea border when speaking to the DUP in 2018 above. He reneged on his pledge but got no forceful unionist challenge for doing so, so he knows their mettle

With regard to the extract from the pro Union book of a chapter written by Prof. William JV Neil (‘It is time for moderate civic unionism to speak up,’ January 1’, see link below).

The learned professor left out one word. A crucial one. Past is that word. As in: past time to speak up.

After the whole protocol debacle was perpetrated nothing said or done now by unionists, hard line or moderate, will avail. Too late. The good ship Norn Iron is already fatally holed below the water line, sinking fast and no amount of rearranging the deck chairs will save her or us, the passengers.

Letter to the editor

History proves that only the most brutal terrorism and hypocritical, unscrupulous hard line politics here succeeded in getting any results in London.

Moderate unionist society is increasingly marginalised precisely because we refused and continue to refuse to support terrorism. And of course the politicians we elected are too timid and inept to represent us effectively.

In his analysis the professor appears not to have noticed that in breaking his promise, one ironically made right here in 2018 “There will be no border down the Irish Sea, over my dead body” and agreeing the disgraceful protocol, Boris Johnson has already utterly selfishly, effectively, quite deliberately taken the major first step in destroying the Union.

It helped him that none of our unionist political parties mounted anything like a forceful challenge.

So Johnson knows their mettle, or lack of it, and will undoubtedly continue to ride roughshod over them, and the rest of us, now effectively disenfranchised, until he finishes the job of handing us over to the EU. Thus affording it comfort and credibility at a time when it’s in trouble, weakening as its authority is challenged by more and by more member nations who start to rebel against the oppressive yoke of the unelected Brussels gauleiters and to reassert their own national sovereignty.

Make no mistake. Despite Belfast High Court’s craven rejection, perhaps with an eye on the approving nod from said Johnson looking over its shoulder, of an attempt to rule the protocol illegal for contravening the Act of Union, anyone with a titter of wit knows it is true.

Clearly Johnson agrees with Stalin ‘Gratitude is a disease of dogs’.

Despite the long enduring loyalty and sacrifice of our young men in two world wars and other European wars before them back to Napoleon, the ungrateful Johnson rewards the folk of Northern Ireland by betraying us into the hands the same nations who individually by prosecuting those wars tried but failed, largely due to British resistance, to gain hegemony over Europe.

Now the unholy EU cabal led by of those very same bullying nations still attempts, if by more devious mean these days, jointly to rule all Europe.

A few lines from the first verse of Kipling’s poem Ulster 1912 say it all. Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose?

The dark eleventh hour

Draws on and sees us sold

To every evil power

We fought against of old

Oppression wrong and greed

Are loosed to rule our fate

By England’s act and deed

Davy Wight, Carrick

——— ———

