Moral obligation to help terminally ill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

It is harrowing to learn that according to latest research from the University of York revealed on August 18, that 76% of households in Northern Ireland are expected to be in fuel poverty by January next year, making it the most impacted region of the UK.

The people of Northern Ireland are constantly being hammered with bitter blows on the cost of living, which is spiralling out of control. With inflation tipping the scales at 10.1%, it’s vitally important that politicians and decision-makers join forces to tackle this complex, but urgent national crisis.

It’s worrying for all – pensioners, families, working age adults. But it’s placing extra burden on the shoulders of terminally ill people. They are at heightened risk of experiencing fuel poverty, as their symptoms will often make them feel colder and they will spend increasing amounts of time at home with the heating on as their condition deteriorates. The stark reality is that living in a house that is cold and damp can hasten a terminally ill person’s death.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Stormont ministers face a moral obligation to take immediate action and prioritise the support promised for all people across the UK and provide terminally ill people with targeted financial support for the continually rising costs of energy bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why we are calling for the criteria for the Cost of Living Support Payment and the Winter Fuel Payment to be changed to help all people with a terminal illness, regardless of their age.

Your readers can help Marie Curie’s Dying in Poverty campaign, which calls for access to the State Pension for terminally ill people, support with fuel bills and childcare costs, by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/policy/poverty.

Joan McEwan, Associate Director,

Policy and Public Affairs,