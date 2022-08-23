Moral obligation to help terminally ill
A letter by Joan McEwan
It is harrowing to learn that according to latest research from the University of York revealed on August 18, that 76% of households in Northern Ireland are expected to be in fuel poverty by January next year, making it the most impacted region of the UK.
The people of Northern Ireland are constantly being hammered with bitter blows on the cost of living, which is spiralling out of control. With inflation tipping the scales at 10.1%, it’s vitally important that politicians and decision-makers join forces to tackle this complex, but urgent national crisis.
It’s worrying for all – pensioners, families, working age adults. But it’s placing extra burden on the shoulders of terminally ill people. They are at heightened risk of experiencing fuel poverty, as their symptoms will often make them feel colder and they will spend increasing amounts of time at home with the heating on as their condition deteriorates. The stark reality is that living in a house that is cold and damp can hasten a terminally ill person’s death.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Stormont ministers face a moral obligation to take immediate action and prioritise the support promised for all people across the UK and provide terminally ill people with targeted financial support for the continually rising costs of energy bills.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
3
UDA probe: PSNI make two arrests and seize drugs after army make suspect device ‘safe’ at Dee Street
-
4
Woman stopped with three children in car, man stopped after leaving pub - PSNI praise members of public who reported cases of suspected drink driving
-
5
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
This is why we are calling for the criteria for the Cost of Living Support Payment and the Winter Fuel Payment to be changed to help all people with a terminal illness, regardless of their age.
Your readers can help Marie Curie’s Dying in Poverty campaign, which calls for access to the State Pension for terminally ill people, support with fuel bills and childcare costs, by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/policy/poverty.
Joan McEwan, Associate Director,
Policy and Public Affairs,
Marie Curie, Belfast