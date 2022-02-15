In its enthusiasm for the protocol, Irish republicanism has contradicted its own past opposition to Europe

In a recent article for the News Letter, Ruth Dudley Edwards urges unionists to become ‘more energised in challenging Sinn Fein’s misrepresentation and hate’ (‘It’s official — I am now a unionist!,’ February 1, see link below).

This is a sentiment I agree with when observing the obnoxious and hypocritical utterances of nationalism.

The question of the European Union is a case in point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

In his book, ‘A New Ireland — A Vision for the Future’, Gerry Adams describes the EU as ‘the polar opposite of the democratic and anti-imperial outlook of Irish republicanism as well as democrats and progressive peoples all over Europe’.

When you witness the enthusiasm nationalism has for the protocol, you have to ask if Irish republicanism is contradicting itself or trying to take everyone for fools.

There are many parallels between the events of one hundred years ago and the present day.

Nationalist political figures describe the protocol as ‘a consequence of Brexit which the DUP campaigned for’ and the withdrawal agreement as ‘an international agreement between two jurisdictions’.

Is this any different from saying that the partition of Ireland was ‘a consequence of nationalist self-determination pursued by Sinn Fein’ or that the Anglo-Irish Treaty was also ‘an agreement between two jurisdictions’?

Unionists should seek to challenge the duplicitous nature of nationalism when it comes to issues regarding the European Union, democracy and the protocol.

The withdrawal agreement does not bear a single signature of any unionist here in Northern Ireland whereas the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed by leading nationalist political figures of the time, granting recognition to Ireland being partitioned.

If nationalists believe it is reasonable to spend every waking hour trying to revoke a treaty which bears their signatures then it is equally justified for unionists to seek to remove a protocol they have never signed.

Adrian Lonergan, Belfast, BT7

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.