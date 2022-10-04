Nationalist politicians have used grossly misleading language about the census

Delegats at the Tory Party conference yesterday. Rather than watch from sidelines unionism should engage in national debates

Graham Gudgin’s article (September 26) on the census is welcome in clarifying the reality of the figures and that there is really no sign or indication of any appetite or desire for constitutional change .

The figures in fact really show that Northern Ireland is increasingly secularising with less people identifying with either community and with less correlation between religion and the desire for constitutional change, the most interesting figure being that approximately 19% were of no religion and 9,4% not brought up in any religion.

Dr Gudgin states that 6.3% of the Catholic are from other nationalities that define themselves as Catholic or from a Catholic background in the census and their views on Irish unity are unknown .

He emphasises it is not possible to equate Catholicism with support for Irish unity. In the 2021 census only 29% stated their national identity as Irish. Those defining themselves as British were 32%, down from 40% previously, but still 40% if a multiple British and Northern Irish identity is included and a stable 20% identify as Northern Irish.

It is perhaps also surprising that only 32% have Irish passports even after Brexit and British passport holders remain much higher than Irish passport holders. Many Irish passport holders are from the pro Union community and hold an Irish passport for convenience .

Recent headlines have been grossly misleading and triumphalist grandstanding language from nationalist politicians really goes to emphasise the weakness of any demands for a border poll. Both nationalist parties continue to talk the talk of unity and a border poll but they know that both are a long way away and their leaders and the leaders of political parties in the Republic continue quietly say a poll at the moment would be too divisive.

Unionism however must not be complacent and needs to return to its roots and contribute to the Union. It is a partnership of four nations and depends on Great Britain wanting Northern Ireland just as much as the reverse. We must actively nurture the Union to secure it and actively seek the reversal of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We must get the message out to the undecided. Northern Ireland continues to benefit as a full and equal nation in the UK as the fifth largest economy in the world . Examples include the efficient rollout of the furlough scheme, the fastest roll out of Covid vaccines in the recent pandemic, an NHS free at the point of delivery and low taxes .We have a universal credit system of benefits and social security all of which depend on being full members of the UK. All of these things ensure our ongoing higher standard of living than the Republic.

I write this from the Conservative Party conference. Rather than watch from the sidelines on national debates unionism needs to reconsider whether it might not be better served by more active engagement and participation in national parties.