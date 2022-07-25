Nationalists trying to get bilingual road signs and add ‘Derry’ to Londonderry

Letter to the editor

So amidst a cost of living crisis, the pan-nationalist front is seeking to allocate funding to bilingual road signs in parts of republican west Belfast, and add ‘Derry’ to the correct name of Londonderry on several others across this part of the United Kingdom.

It is one thing to spout populist nonsense about a range of issues, including the rising costs of energy and inflation, but this latest idea shows yet again that their insatiable lust for eradicating Britishness surpasses everything else.

Nothing, of course, is mentioned about the costs and where the money will be taken from and at which other department’s cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeasement process continues at the cost of everyone in Northern Ireland, both financially and morally.

As for the pithy excuse of tourists being confused in the Republic with different names for our second city, it could be easily solved; simply by adding Londonderry to the signs down there to bring them up to speed in both accuracy and as a gesture of goodwill to their neighbours.

After all, we hear so much about plans for a shared future, or is that as I and many others suspect merely disingenuous rhetoric to disguise the real intention of stripping out any remnant of Britishness from Northern Ireland?