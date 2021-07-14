New DUP leader signals no change in the party’s policies

The new leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s Monday interview with Stephen Nolan made one thing clear — nothing has changed in the DUP.

The party is still peddling the false idea that voting for other unionists will put unionist representation at risk. It is sad that their best message to voters remains ‘Vote for us to keep a unionist as First Minister’.

When pressed to say if Arlene Foster’s call for the chief constable’s resignation remains in place, Sir Jeffrey said that it does — quickly adding that he doesn’t think resignation calls are a good idea!

Letter to the editor

It seems to me that the change of DUP leadership is merely a token gesture promising only ‘more of the same’.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

