News Letter editorial was welcome to those of us who oppose abortions

Letter to the editor

How welcome is your editorial on Thursday (‘Protests should be allowed outside abortion clinics,’ March 3, see link below) as one of those offering help and support, counselling, financial help through church and charity groups in UK, for two years now with Abolish Abortion NI.

The public are mainly in the dark in relation to the most disturbing and vital subject , for example they are unaware that distraught young women going or taken to these NHS abortion clinics, get little of the services we offer.

Instead they get one option, abort, doctors seem not to be allowed to give any other option, some on mainland have had employment terminated for offering counselling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So keen have the trusts seemed to implement these clinics, without commissioning and therefore no funding, that they have proceeded using funds provided for essential medical services. Has this affecting the already stretched treatment waiting lists?

We are nearing the two year marker and 2,500+ babies gone, yet Westminster presses Stormont to fully commission this murderous process targeting one in four pregnancies or 6,500 babies each year.

The millions of pounds required to set up, recruit, train, facilitate and equip has to be paid from our already inadequate health budget, says NI Secretary. No wonder the MLAs don’t want us there highlighting this or helping the women who need it.

Well done The People’s News Letter.

Trevor Douglas, Richhill

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.