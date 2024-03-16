Michelle O'Neill at Stormont after publication of the Operation Kenova report into Stakeknife. Ms O'Neill's comments were not an ‘apology’ but were a general statement of sadness at the loss of so many lives during the Troubles. It came nowhere close to the very explicit apology called for in Kenova

I have long had a particular interest in public ethics and morality in public leadership, so I was genuinely aghast when the BBC News website described the comments of the first minister just after the publication of the Kenova report as an “apology”.

That report called for an apology from the “republican leadership” for the IRA’s “abduction, torture and murder of those it accused or suspected of being agents during the Troubles” and for the acknowledgement of “the loss and unacceptable intimidation bereaved families and surviving victims have suffered”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letters to editor

These carefully chosen words were echoed by the president of Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald who said she was sorry for “all the lives lost during the conflict and the hurt and loss endured, without exception”.

I do want to be gracious, for I write first and foremost as a Christian pastor and not as a political or social commentator of any kind. But these words fall far short of any credible understanding of what an apology is, or should be. There is a general understanding that an apology includes the taking of real responsibility for the harm or distress caused, with an explanation of why it happened, and the offer to do what can be done to make amends.

The first minister’s “apology” was a general - and I do accept was a genuine - statement of sadness at the loss of so many lives during what we euphemistically call “The Troubles”. But it came nowhere close to the very explicit apology called for in Kenova. There are huge implications of failure to do so. There is no acceptance by her of wrongdoing in the “abduction, torture and murder of those it (the republican movement) accused or suspected of being agents during the Troubles”. This is close to implying that it was “right” or “needed” or “acceptable”, or perhaps even a nuanced restatement of there being “no alternative”. In so doing, the words of regret for every single loss of life are stripped of much of their value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is significant that the tánaiste and minister for foreign affairs Micheál Martin in the Irish government also suggested that Sinn Féin should accept that the campaign was “wrong and futile”.

The irony is that almost nobody outside the most repressive regimes in the world would regard torture and abduction as morally acceptable in any circumstances. Given that we are horrified at what we see happening in North Korea or Nigeria or Haiti, then on what basis could it possibly be tolerated – never mind accepted – here in Northern Ireland?

Is repudiation of such awful actions not a moral “given” and a necessity in our modern democracy?

Without this repudiation, reconciliation is virtually impossible, for when relationships and lives are destroyed by the evils of murder and mayhem, and that is not properly acknowledged, the basis for a happily shared society simply evaporates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC report also raises important and difficult questions for them too. Their coverage suggests that almost any expression of regret or sadness meets their threshold for being described as an apology. By avoiding the need for any real substance in reporting an “apology”, they too impoverish both understanding and our language.

Once again, we have seen ethical and moral poverty at the heart of political life. But of course, we elect our leaders, so any dilution of apology to mere sadness or regret is a widespread acceptance that we simply do what is right in our own eyes. The moral compass of our society does not apparently need to be set to true North.