Fox hunting was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Wales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the words of the late, great Dame Jane Goodall: ‘Once you realise that animals have feelings like we do and that they feel fear and pain, the way we treat them is a huge moral failing.’

That’s worth bearing in mind here in Northern Ireland, as the only part of the UK which has (still) not outlawed hunting with hounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any attempts to ban it have been repeatedly (and shamefully) rejected by the NI Assembly, which flies in the face of what the majority of ordinary people here want. High time our political representatives realised that.