Northern Ireland ban on hunting with hounds is long overdue - Stormont's failure to outlaw it is shameful

A letter from Fiona Norris:
Fox hunting was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Walesplaceholder image
Fox hunting was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Wales
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

In the words of the late, great Dame Jane Goodall: ‘Once you realise that animals have feelings like we do and that they feel fear and pain, the way we treat them is a huge moral failing.’

That’s worth bearing in mind here in Northern Ireland, as the only part of the UK which has (still) not outlawed hunting with hounds.

Any attempts to ban it have been repeatedly (and shamefully) rejected by the NI Assembly, which flies in the face of what the majority of ordinary people here want. High time our political representatives realised that.

Fiona Norris, Coleraine

