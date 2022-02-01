Northern Irish goods also fall under the EU umbrella – it’s not just GB imports

Letter to the editor

It is to be hoped that Liz Truss will not forget that EU checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland are only one element of the totality of EU checks which must be applied within the province under the existing protocol.

If locally-produced goods are to enjoy unimpeded passage over the land border into the Irish Republic, part of the EU Single Market, then all businesses in the province must continue to operate under the relevant EU laws.

How is that to be enforced, other than by routine EU checks at their production sites? Which itself rather calls into question the Irish government position that there cannot be “any checks or controls anywhere on the island”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead, Berkshire

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.