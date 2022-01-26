Letter to the editor

Knowing of old the strictures placed upon the length of letters and also the reluctance of the ‘Belfast News Letter’ to print anything that may be considered offensive by the Roman Catholic Church, I will not be replying in full to the letter published in yesterday’s edition from Margaret McGuckin, Denise Burke, Ron Graham, Alan Phillips (‘Minister’s letter has taken away the tranquillity of some of us abuse victims,’ Jan 25, see link below).

I will state that at no time did I intend any offence to those named above or any person who suffered abuse as a child in a children’s home.

Furthermore, not for one moment do I believe that in truth anything I did say should have caused the least offence, since all my criticism was directed against the perpetrators of the abuse rather than the victims of it.

Perhaps you will be so kind as to allow me to direct your readers to my webpage (www.ivanfoster.net) where a full response to the letter from Margaret McGuckin and her friends will be seen.

Rev Ivan Foster, Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

