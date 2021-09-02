Only in South Armagh do UK police officers carry military weapons

Letter to the editor

Why does the British Home Office permit the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers to carry Assault Rifles in the area of South Armagh? No other police service in the UK is allowed to carry such weapons.

This type of weapon is considered and is classified as purely a military weapon capable of both semi and fully automatic fire. The Russian Kalashnikov and USA Colt Armalite are examples of such weapons first developed for military purposes only.

If a terrorist attack using this type of weapon was to be carried out in Great Britain, then the military ‘special forces’ who are fully trained to ‘kill or capture’ terrorist perpetrators, would be on stand-by to counter such an attack, not the British police. An example of this type of incident was the terrorist attack on the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can we expect a clarification from the Home Secretary Priti Patel on the deployment of these weapons by the PSNI?

Morrison W Woods, Bangor

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry