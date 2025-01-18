Paul Givan: I was bound by the law in my decision not to grant integrated status to two schools in Bangor

Religious balance in integrated schools is considered key to getting confidence for both communities but it’s unlikely that reasonable numbers of Catholic pupils could be achieved

A letter from the education minister, Paul Givan:

There is much in his analysis with which I agree. However, he fails to appreciate the legal constraints under which, as a minister, I operate.

He believes that my reasoning for refusing to approve the transformation of two Bangor schools that, “they cannot achieve a balance of pupils from the different sides … misses the point and principle of integrated schooling".

That of course misses the importance the integrated sector itself has given to attracting reasonable numbers of both communities including through school admissions criteria which deliberately reserve places for each community. Since the origin of the integrated movement, having a religious balance has been considered a key element in developing confidence for both communities and cultures within the integrated school. It is not open to me to define what constitutes, “integrated education". That was provided in law by the Integrated Education Act 2022 which was welcomed at the time by the IEF.

I am prohibited in law from approving a proposal for a school to become integrated, unless it is likely that the school would provide integrated education. This is described in law as including the education together of those of different cultures and religious beliefs and of none, including reasonable numbers of both Protestant and Roman Catholic children or young persons. This is a very clear legal test that I must consider.

What makes up reasonable numbers is not defined in law however, the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education’s ‘Statement of Principles’ states that each integrated school aspires to an annual intake of at least 40% pupils from a perceived Catholic background and at least 40% pupils from a perceived Protestant background. In the past the Department of Education adopted an approach where schools hoping to transform needed to show that at least 10% of their first year’s enrolment can be taken from their area’s minority community (either Protestant or Roman Catholic). Over the next 10 years, the department expected the integrated school to increase this figure to 30%.

As I am prohibited in law from approving a school to becoming an integrated school unless it is likely that the school can provide integrated education, I had to carefully consider the breakdown of the enrolments. In the last ten years, Rathmore Primary School and Bangor Academy have averaged around 3% of children enrolling from a Catholic background. Given the extremely low percentage of enrolments from the Catholic community and the availability of many other options for Catholic children in the area, including both Catholic maintained and other integrated schools, it would appear highly unlikely that reasonable numbers could be achieved.

Mr Montgomery also cites the fact that a majority of the parents who took part in the ballots supported transformation to integrated status. According to law however that does not determine whether reasonable numbers of Catholic children at the school can be achieved.

A fundamental question we must ask is can a school with a small percentage of one community really be said to deliver the principle of, “learning under the same roof,” that he and I both believe in?