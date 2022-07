Letter to the editor

I welcome the letter the Belfast News Letter has published by Peadar Toibin on the tragedy (and believe me, it is a tragedy) of abortion (‘The thousands of abortions in Ireland are heart breaking,’ July 14, see link below).

Mr Toibin shows here his wisdom and humanity. These are qualities I know he shares with the people of Ireland, the lreland of saints and scholars, as a whole.

He speaks for many of us and in this respect he has my full support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...