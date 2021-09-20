Perhaps Catholic Church needs a northern head

Letter to the editor

Re Morning View (‘Higgins has above all harmed himself in centenary snub,’ September 18).

You seem to be misreading President of Ireland, MD Higgins’ decision, not to participate at the forthcoming mixed denominational religious service commemorating the establishment and history of Northern Ireland.

Yes, it is correct that HRH Queen Elizabeth will be in attendance, as Her Majesty is the Head of the Church of England (and, I understand Ireland). President Higgins is not a religious leader, and so why should he participate. On the other hand, Rev Eamon Martin, is the Catholic Primate of Northern Ireland and Ireland and will be participating at this religious ceremony. That is surely enough Irish representation, North and South.

Perhaps, the powers that be, in Rome, might consider making the Catholic Primate’s office in Armagh head of Catholic Church, solely for Northern Ireland, and create a new office of Catholic Primate for Ireland, excluding Northern Ireland.

Even though a hundred years on, it would seem to be an appropriate concrete conciliatory gesture of full recognition of Northern Ireland.

At the next centenary, then, the two Irish Catholic Primates, one for Northern Ireland and one for Ireland, could jointly attend.

Micheal O’Cathail, By email

