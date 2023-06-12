Phillip Brett: We were told that John Finucane  was offering  something new but it seems that he isn’t

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane (right) with party colleague Conor Murphy (left) MLA during a controversial IRA memorial event in Co Armagh on Sunday, billed as the South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration. Phillip Brett says: "Like John I’ve relatives on both sides of the divide and I identify with the pain he has experienced" Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The announcement that John Finucane would address the ‘South Armagh Volunteers commemoration’ has caused considerable controversy and hurt.

Alongside the original decision, Sinn Fein’s commentary and apparent bafflement at the reaction speaks volumes about republicanism’s isolation from reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to assertions, there have been plenty of criticisms of Sinn Fein representatives addressing IRA commemorations in the past, but such events are particularly jarring when the ‘new face’ in attendance is following an old path.

Letters to editor

Michelle O’Neill was that ‘new face’ previously but chose an IRA commemoration as her first event as Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland.

In 2017 an Ulster University academic interpreted John Finucane’s selection as a Sinn Fein candidate by saying “he is a new generation of Sinn Fein. He is fresh and energised and offering something different”.

Like Michelle O’Neill’s decision beforehand, John Finucane’s attendance at this event appears to be a demonstration that he isn’t offering anything different at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Murphy is correct to point out that he and Martin McGuinness have addressed it in the past, but that’s precisely the point. It’s an apparent admission from Sinn Fein that there’s been no change since then.

John is different however to others within Sinn Fein. He has highlighted this himself.

On becoming Lord Mayor of Belfast he said “I am the product of a mixed marriage ... I have relatives who are unionist and I have relatives who are republican”.

I too like John have relatives on both sides of the traditional divide in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can sometimes bring you a different perspective, but it shouldn’t require unionist relatives to know how attending a ‘South Armagh Volunteers commemoration’ would be viewed.

John has also suffered directly at the hands of terrorist gunmen through the murder of his father. I can identify with the pain he has suffered, and in doing so recognise the pain that other victims will feel through his attendance at such an event, not least those who suffered at the hands of the Provisional IRA in South Armagh.

As someone who has shared a number of life experiences similar to John Finucane, I would urge John Finucane to reconsider this decision.

He cannot say he is unaware of the controversy and pain that attending such an event has caused. There was always an alterative to terrorism in Northern Ireland, whether that was the terrorism of those who took the life of John Finucane’s father or the terrorism of the Provisional IRA in South Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative for those organising the ‘South Armagh Volunteers commemoration’ is to question how the provision of music and children’s entertainment helps families remember their loved ones with dignity and respect.