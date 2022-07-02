Please give peace a chance in Ukraine

Letter to the editor

The continued deaths in the Russia/ Ukraine war is not abating and no one seems to want it to stop. Nato is ramping up its war machine and likewise Russia won’t back down.

The suffering are as usual the civilians as in all conflicts. Nothing changes. Who among the international global leadership has the courage to call for a ceasefire so that peace may ensue and put an end to this carnage.

In the end like every global conflict since time immoral people will sit around a table and sort this out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why wait? Please give peace a chance.