Please stop wasting food and switch off lights

Letter to the editor

I don’t know about others but I know I am totally sick of hearing about the ‘cost of living crisis’.

When are people going to wake up and take responsibility themselves in the now of today?

As far as I can see and read there is absolutely little to no coverage of or challenge to waste and the injustice of wasting food and wasting energy because of thoughtless daily acts with little to no regard for the consequences, and thus folk go on in their stupid ways.

I think many in Northern Ireland are quite oblivious and think their actions have little to no consequences for good or ill. when in actual fact they do. We are all made for better things!

People – please stop wasting good food and switch off lights, use less water.

These little measures may just help to stop people moaning about the ‘cost of living’ crisis, if we all started to use what we have already and respect precious resources with gratitude - and have an attitude of sharing what we have.

The wee quote of ‘shun not the day of small things’, found in The Good Book, comes to mind.