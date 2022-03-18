P&O jobs announcement was unacceptable, as was the way in which it was done

Letter to the editor

This decision by P&O will have an impact on the wider Northern Irish economy. The company have informed us that it will be another week before ships can operate from Larne Port. Whilst customers have been directed to Belfast Port in the short term, they will not have the capacity to ramp up operations in a sufficient manner to accommodate demand.

With over half of all our freight moving through Larne Port, this announcement will also cause supply problems for companies and supermarkets in Northern Ireland, as well as those firms based here who sell to Great Britain.

The chief executive of P&O has assured us that there will be no redundancies in the Port of Larne and that the company will be making an investment in the future to enhance the attractiveness of the port. Whilst this is welcome, it does not make yesterday’s announcement and the manner in which it was done any more acceptable.

Gordon Lyons, DUP MLA, East Antrim

