Political inaction causes failure

Due to the sectarianism of Stormont MLAs having to designate by tribe, they fail to fully reflect their own or their constituents’ views

For the first time I agree with David McNarry former MLA (‘Unionists must be ready to turn their backs on Stormont,’ Aug 24).

His views recently expressed in which he queries the ability, willingness, selflessness or vision of the major parties to make the Northern Ireland Executive work for the betterment of NI.

I query a lot of the inaction in NI which has led to so many failures to make coherent progress, which all have caused distress, waste, and create the apathy which is so obvious among ordinary people.

Letter to the editor

In case we have forgotten, here are some the botches:

l Abolition of 11+ with no agreed replacement

l the non completion of the MI/Westlink obstruction caused by the York Street Interchange

l the non delivery of a Energy from waste plant

l the non building of the Casement Park stadium

l the non delivery of the clearly spelled out improvements for the Health Service in the Bengoa report

l the renewable heat incentive scheme,

And so on.

We need coherent leaders to make the hard decisions and stop prevaricating.

Are these defective actions caused by the executive, the responsible government departments, general incompetence, or something else?

The Good Friday/Belfast Agreement provided a stepping stone to normality.

It requires our maturity and development,which so far has not been apparent.

Because of the institutionalised sectarianism of having to designate an MLA’s tribe (or non tribe), MLAs are not encouraged to reflect their own views and those of their constituents.

We should now be mature enough to accept a 70% democratic vote to be acceptably inclusive and decisive.

Get rid of the institutionalised sectarian head count and let us get on and make the changes required to make Northern Ireland a vibrant, inclusive , progressive.

Tom Ekin,