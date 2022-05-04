Political party deserves chance to prove its worth

Letter to the editor

Those who vote for the governing parties will be endorsing the failures of the past 15 years, telling them that they have done well especially during the last mandate, and they want no change.

Voters admit that the reason they will vote again for their candidate is for purely selfish reasons – s/he did things for them! What their policies are is of no account. That is the mind-set of many voters.

If you are angry about how things are, then change your voting habits and give new people an opportunity to do better.

Looking at the political landscape as a non-party member, the only viable alternative for unionists and nationalists is TUV. It deserves a chance to prove its worth.