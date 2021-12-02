Letter to the editor

Regardless of whether or not it results in the removal of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the collapse of the Executive and bringing to an end Sinn Fein rule at Stormont is most certainly in the best interests of unionism.

It may not however be in the best interests of the DUP to bring down Stormont and herein lies one of the major problems facing political unionism — that the vested interest of the DUP in maintaining the status quo at Stormont precludes them from any course which places the existence of the institutions in jeopardy.

The institutions are the golden calf at which the DUP worship and this idolatry has cost unionism dearly. Hence it is that effective opposition to the protocol is severely compromised because the DUP are not willing to sacrifice their idol in defence of the Union. The fact that the DUP prefer to implement the protocol and construct the infrastructure that divides NI from the rest of the UK demonstrates the point.

Power and position mean more to the DUP than the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland. The prime minister, the EU and pan nationalism know this and so treat Jeffrey Donaldson’s threats as no more than empty, hollow rhetoric.

They are as void of meaning as Arlene Foster’s “blood red lines” and Nigel Dodds’ “precious Union”. The stark reality for unionism is that the DUP are as much an obstacle to the removal of the protocol as are the EU and pan nationalism.

If as unionists we really want to remove the protocol I suggest we must first begin by voting the DUP out of office. We have the opportunity in May 2022. Unless and until we do so the protocol will remain.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown

