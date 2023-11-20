Priest: Hypocrisy from those who protest about killing children in Gaza yet support killing the unborn
The row between Lord Dodds and Deputy Barrett sums up what is particularly hypocritical about the current emotional and sad events in Gaza (‘DUP peer Lord Dodds says Irish member of parliament Richard Boyd Barrett strayed into 'Nazi' rhetoric in his criticism of Israel - while TD calls this 'preposterous',’ November 18).
We have the liberal ‘compassionates’ bleating on about the children being killed – and that is correct and a compelling reason for a ceasefire. However, when the Republic was voting to get rid of the Eighth Amendment in 2018 Boyd-Barrett and his party, together with 99% of the Dail agreed to prevent the unborn existing, through abortion.
They support rallies for the people of Gaza, and yet this is not replicated for those praying or protesting peacefully about the ultimate injustice: the right for human babies to exist and to be born. It is a total act of in-your-face hypocrisy!
Father John McCallion, M.Phil, Coalisland, CoTyrone