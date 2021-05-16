Pro-life Christians should remember that the tide is in their favour

Letter to the editor

Father John McCallion (‘The pro life cause is vilified now but it will be on the right side of history,’ May 10, see link below) knows vaccination with the facts can produce immunity against abortion industry lies.

Catholicism and evangelicalism have been beacons of pro-life light.

My own denomination (Anglicanism) has been distracted by endless controversy around gender-sexuality, but heterosexual sex is responsible for the great abortion genocide.

A coherent three point Church of Ireland strategy on the Northern Ireland abortion question might make a huge difference:-

1. Use the cheap pamphlet ‘Abortion: Open Your Mouth for the Dumb’ by Peter Barnes. (Moderator of Presbyterian Church in Australia) excels on biblical interpretation-application.

2. ‘A picture paints a thousand words’. Rev David Robertson blogs at ‘WEEFLEA.COM’. ‘Fearfully and Wonderfully Made’, a June 01 2019, shows a pro-life image. A graphic designer friend (not a pro-life Christian!) told me this was outstanding.

3. Read the News Letter: ‘The cowardice and dishonesty that marks abortion law in GB and Ireland, Ben Lowry, April 9 2016, see link below’ This paper remains far ahead of the game, flagging up questions the abortion industry would like to keep hidden.

Knowing what the bible teaches, and how this fits with modern clinical science imagery, should empower Christians. Ben Lowry’s excellent 2016 article powerfully reminds pro-life Christians that the tide is in their favour.

-’A cord of three strands is not quickly broken’-.

Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

Ben Lowry 2016: The cowardice and dishonesty that marks abortion law in GB and Ireland

——— ———

Alistair Bushe