Protestant churches and schools fail to promote our faith and culture

The nationalist community has been engaged for years, pruning, and cutting out the dead wood in their community, to make room for fresh shoots to spring up and lead them forward.

This policy has flowered and produced ripe fruit. The evidence is all around us, it has produced healthy growth, and their community and their culture have blossomed — their mantra is ‘cut out and grow’.

The church, their schools and the GAA promote this, and you can trace the spread in every garden in our community, even our back yard.

We in the Protestant community continue to allow dry wood to grow when it needs to be cut out. Our churches, schools and politicians are failing. We have allowed them to put down deep roots, and fossilise! They have very little to promote our faith, our history, and our culture.

The loyal orders who should be a source of inspiration and hold all the above to account, have compromised, and been drawn into this culture of failure. There is a fire kindling in Markethill and that is encouraging, but the flame needs to grow, and spread.

Once again I applaud Markethill and Kilkeel for their efforts in promoting our Ulster Scots culture.

Our generation has done nothing to encourage and inspire our children, and if this trend continues, we are in serious danger of losing them.

It’s time we charged our politicians and schools with neglect. If those in positions of leadership in our community are not willing to change and accommodate us, then they should be told it’s time to go.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

