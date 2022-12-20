Letters to editor

Jim Allister, Jeremy Burchill and now Jamie Bryson have been involved in politics for some years.

Their recent letters (December 9, 12 and 16) re the Northern Ireland Protocol I would suggest exposes them to the criticism of failing to analyse and expose the long term strategy of the British establishment, namely that of breaking the Union with Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protocol is just the latest phase of this strategy and unfortunately it confirms my long held view of British government policy, that it was and is the destruction of the Union of Northern Ireland with Great Britain.

This commenced in 1972 when British Intelligence met Adams and McGuinness, with the exception of the late Roy Mason`s period as secretary of state I consider the underlying policy has been one of permitting the destruction of the Union by the PIRA to bring about Irish unification and British withdrawal.

Was it just coincidence that Paisley the ‘UltraUnionist’ and Boal met Provo representatives in 1973?

Why is this deceit never raised?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the recent book Agents of Influence the author Aaron Edwards refers to the murder of Rev Robert Bradford and names one of the killers as John Joseph Haughey; he was identified by a witness and his fingerprints were found on the Thompson submachine gun but he was never arrested.

Why not?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly I have never heard of any defamation action by Haughey in respect of the book.

It is time the above named correspondents looked at the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any progress is to be made in destroying the protocol, the above facts and their consequences should be discussed as a first step, then an overall strategy implemented.

Lyle Cubitt,

Advertisement Hide Ad