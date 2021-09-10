Protocol not only threat to NI – Sinn Fein in government imperils state too
If it is serious, the DUP’s new-found resolution to tackle the Northern Ireland Protocol will be warmly welcomed by all true unionists as it remains a major threat to the Union.
Hopefully the rapid approach of the next Stormont election will prod the party to take a similar approach to another major threat – namely mandatory power sharing with those whose primary goal is the demise of Northern Ireland.
Both threats need to be eliminated as a matter of urgency.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry
